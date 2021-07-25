community

Christmas In July celebrated at charity event in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club held their annual "Christmas In July" event Sunday morning.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Christmas In July celebrated at charity event in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Riders revved up their engines in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning for a good cause.

The Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club held their annual "Christmas In July" bike parade.

The event kicked off at the Philadelphia Police Academy with breakfast.

Then it ended with a barbecue and live music.

All proceeds benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnortheast philadelphiachristmascommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Malvern after barricade situation
Food drive aimed at helping local flood victims
Archbishop Perez celebrates outdoor Mass at La Salle College H.S.
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News