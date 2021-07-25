Christmas In July celebrated at charity event in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Riders revved up their engines in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning for a good cause.
The Philadelphia Centurions Motorcycle Club held their annual "Christmas In July" bike parade.
The event kicked off at the Philadelphia Police Academy with breakfast.
Then it ended with a barbecue and live music.
All proceeds benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.
