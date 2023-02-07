Chiefs bar not hosting Super Bowl party in Philadelphia after all

There will be a gathering, right in the heart of Eagles country, where folks will be cheering for the Chiefs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The one Philadelphia bar that usually welcomes Kansas City Chiefs fans will not be opening on Super Bowl Sunday after all.

Big Charlies Saloon on the 1900 block of South 11th Street in South Philadelphia says it made the decision to close after realizing it would not be able to accommodate all the fans looking to watch the game there.

"It saddens me to say we will not be hosting the Super Bowl this year, we sold tickets very fast and had to turn our patrons away. So we don't want to do that, we can't accommodate everyone so we will just close for the night. I'm sorry again. Go Chiefs!" the bar posted on Twitter.

The bar owner's love for the team started in 1970 with a winning Super Bowl bet on the Chiefs.