Philadelphia celebrates the holidays with annual tree lighting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a festive party down at City Hall Thursday night as hundreds waited to watch Philadelphia's official holiday tree lighting ceremony.

"Oh just want to see the tree and I'm happy that I'm here with my family members," said Mia Bella Rivera of Fishtown.

"The Christmas tree lighting, we come down every year so it's a tradition and we really love it," said Herbert Campbell of Olney.

Sponsored by 6abc, the event featured several performers including Montell Jordan and was hosted by our own Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli.

"6abc wants to be wherever our viewers are, and our viewers love the holidays. And there's no more iconic location in the city than City Hall and it's all lit up," said 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.

And once the countdown began, attendees say it's all about having a great holiday season.

"I really like the Christmas, and my favorite holiday is Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Carlee Lynn Rogers.

"We've met a lot of folks," said Kevin Salyer of Richmond. "Already everybody has been very nice, very helpful for out of towners and we're looking forward to enjoying more of that."

And while you're checking out the tree, there a lot of other activities to do with the family including a visit to the Christmas Village market, which will be open every day until Christmas Eve.