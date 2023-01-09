Philly police investigate shots fired near City Hall, 1 in custody

The Action Cam spotted several shell casings on the ground at the scene, as well as a knife.

Philadelphia police respond to reports of shots fired near City Hall. (Viewer Video/No audio)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police shut down traffic near City Hall in Center City Philadelphia for a short period of time Monday morning as they investigated reports of shots fired.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard.

A witness who was working in the area told Action News he heard a man yelling and then saw him fire a single gunshot into the air.

An Action News viewer took a photo at the scene. Action News Viewer

Witnesses said the man tried to fire another shot, but the gun appeared to have jammed.

They said he tried to clear the gun's chamber but was unsuccessful.

Other witnesses tell Action News the man was able to fire more than one shot.

The Action Cam spotted several shell casings on the ground at the scene, as well as a knife.

Witnesses said the man then sat on the roof of a car and waited for police to arrive.

Action News is told once officers pulled up to the scene, the man was taken into custody without incident.

Police reopened the streets to traffic around 9:10 a.m.