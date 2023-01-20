WATCH LIVE

Volunteer coach in Port Richmond charged with sex assault of teen female players

Police say some of the incidents occurred in the suspect's home while other children were inside.

Friday, January 20, 2023 7:37PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a volunteer basketball and softball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting two female players.

Timothy Foster, 38, coached for the Port Richmond Tigers Sports Association.

Timothy Foster

Foster was arrested Thursday and charged with indecent assault and other offenses.

Capt. James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit said Friday the investigation began on Jan. 9 after a 14-year-old victim came forward to say she was being assaulted by Foster.

Two days later, a 13-year-old victim also came forward with the same allegations, Kearney said.

According to police, both victims told their parents about the assaults, who then went to police.

Some of the incidents occurred in Foster's home while other children were inside, Kearney said.

Investigators now want to know if there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

