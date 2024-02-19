  • Watch Now

Investigators searching for clues 19 years after disappearance of couple in Philadelphia

Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo went missing after leaving a South Philadelphia bar on February 19, 2005.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 19, 2024 9:27PM
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone: FBI says people know who did this | 6abc True Crime
On February 19, 2005, a young couple left a bar in South Philadelphia - and vanished.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are still searching for clues in the disappearance of a young couple who vanished after leaving a South Philadelphia bar on February 19, 2005.

For 19 years, the family and friends of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo - along with investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI - have been trying to answer one question: what happened?

Petrone and Imbo went missing after leaving a bar in the 400 block of South Street in Philadelphia - then known as Abilene's - at 11:45 p.m.

They were riding in Petrone's Black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup and en route to Imbo's home in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, when they vanished.

No evidence of their fate has emerged in the years since, nor has there been any sign of Petrone's vehicle.

In a previous edition of 6abc True Crime, we took a look at the disappearance that has become one of the most intriguing missing persons cases in recent Philly history. You can watch in the video player above.

A reward is being offered for any information. You can contact the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/home or dial 911.

