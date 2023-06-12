"People who actually live in the area keep our map incredibly up to date," said Andrew Stober, the head of public partnerships at Waze.

How Waze and Google Maps are helping you get around the I-95 closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many drivers are turning to apps like Waze and Google Maps to help get around the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia.

But in an emergency situation like the I-95 collapse, how do those applications provide drivers with the latest information?

Waze was acquired by Google in 2013 but says its map remains completely separate from Google Maps. Waze says most of its map data comes from local knowledge and daily updates from volunteer map editors. Layered on top of that map is the information it gets from real-time users.

SEE ALSO: Detours posted following I-95 collapse in Philadelphia | What residents, visitors should know

"People who actually live in the area keep our map incredibly up to date," said Andrew Stober, the head of public partnerships at Waze.

The most direct route to New Hope from the 6abc studios is on I-95. But on Monday both Waze and Google Maps offered an alternate route from Rt. 309 North to Rt. 202.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation sends a feed to us in real time of information about things that they know are going on the road, including road closures. So by 6:40 a.m., on Sunday, we had I-95 closed on the Waze map," said Stober.

But while the maps are updating in time to navigate you around the I-95 collapse, a truck driver explained Monday morning, there are other challenges: Waze putting him on roads too small for his vehicle.

"Trying to negotiate this truck around this area with train tracks and low bridges and things like that, it's been really tricky trying to find the exact spots where we can take this truck," said Brian Nederostek of Swedesboro, New Jersey.

SEE ALSO: 'He was awesome' Cousin remembers trucker involved in Interstate 95 collapse in Philly

Meantime, you can also access a map powered by Total Traffic from the 6abc app or from your desktop on 6abc.com. You can put in a start and end point for your route and get directions and see live traffic conditions.

You can tap or hover over the camera icon for live cameras. If you click on the red and yellow boxes, you get important traffic notices. You can also see how fast or how slowly cars are going in specific areas.

Our 6abc app also provides the detours established by police, and it is always free to download.