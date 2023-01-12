Caught on camera: Thieves steal $60K worth of equipment from Philly construction site

The camera caught the burglars at the Harkings Building Construction site at about 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two thieves who broke into a construction site in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood got away with $60,000 worth of equipment, according to police.

Newly-released surveillance video shows the suspects carrying out the crime on New Year's Eve on the 4300 block of Ridge Avenue.

The camera caught the burglars at the Harkings Building Construction site at about 10 p.m.

A man is seen being dropped off from a white Toyota with chipped paint on the front bumper. He breaks the gate open, and about an hour later, a white Chevrolet van pulls into a gas station across the street from the site.

The same man who was in the Toyota sedan earlier is seen getting out of the van and going into the gas station for a short time. Then, he and the driver of the van drive away.

Minutes later the two men are seen walking onto the construction site and then the site cameras are disconnected.

Police say if you see the men do not approach them and call 911 immediately.