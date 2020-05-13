Health & Fitness

Philadelphia updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the largest number of coronavirus deaths recorded in any single day on Wednesday, but said it was due to matching two separate databases.

The city added 78 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the citywide total to 986.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city matches two different databases once a week, which means there will be times where a greater number of deaths are reported.

The one database, he said, contains cases reported to the department, showing people with a confirmed coronavirus test, and the other database shows death certificates, people who have died due to the virus.

Of the 78 new deaths, Farley said most appeared to have died between the period of April 21 and May 7.

"Much of this appears to be people who were reported to us positive before, and later we found out they died," Farley said.

Of the 986 total deaths, 528 (54%) were long-term care facility residents.

Farley said, even with this new information, it appears the trend is going downward.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 242 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. The citywide total stands at 18,779.

There are 741 patients with COVID-19 currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals.

As the case counts go down, there will be an increase of importance of testing and contact tracing, Farley said.

Farley said the city will continue to expand the availability of testing and will be putting in place systems for contact tracing.

"Some people think after we get past this wave of the pandemic, the virus will be gone. That's not the case," Farley said. "Success doesn't mean no virus. Unfortunately, the virus is going to be around until we have a vaccine."

Farley said success will mean the virus is at such a low level, the city can resume most of its activities and most people will not get affected.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals

'I would not let your child out in public': Mom warns after 9-year-old gets illness likely linked to COVID-19

Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work

Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual

Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up students' lost time

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: 707 more cases, 137 new deaths
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Trenton churches reopen for private prayer
Accused rapist believed to be dead after fire, standoff
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
Show More
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Saturday classes? Schools eye ways to make up lost time
Bell tower sits on top of old schoolhouse once more
Broadway star wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19
Mother shares message to parents about mysterious illness
More TOP STORIES News