Restaurant owners prepare to enforce Philadelphia's proof of vaccination to dine indoors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new year means new rules to dine indoors in Philadelphia.Starting Monday, those looking to dine indoors will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.According to the city's mandate, employees and children ages three months through 11 years old will be required to have one dose of their COVID vaccine by January 3 and to complete their vaccine series by February 3.For the first two weeks, businesses that sell food or drink may choose to accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry for those not fully vaccinated.The exception will end, and everyone will need to be fully vaccinated on January 17, 2022, to dine indoors.Restaurant and bar owner Donal McCoy says he's on board with the new rules."We're going to do it like any other carding process. The first person that sees you will be the bartender or server. They'll just ask you for your ID and proof of vaccination," said owner McCoy of Sassafras in Old City.As far as dealing with potential tension among patrons, McCoy says his staff will explain the city's policy to the customer."We'll just basically explain the city's policy to the customer and say we are bound by the city's policy and ask they obey it too," said McCoy.Some customers who also happen to work in the service industry appear to be on board as well."It's definitely time, especially since we've had so many staff members out with COVID throughout the city. I can't speak for my restaurant personally, but throughout the city, a lot of places are closed down because of COVID. We have to do what keeps workers safe," said Mackenzie Reyes.People with proof of valid religious or medical exemptions and children under 5 years old are exempt from the mandate.