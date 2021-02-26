Philadelphia to open 3rd mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

The city has already opened two other locations this week, the first in North Philadelphia and second in the Juniata section.
The third site will be located at the Bobby Morgan Arena at the University of Sciences in Southwest Philadelphia.
These sites are available to Philadelphia residents who fall within phase 1B and were granted appointment times.
You must fill out the health department's vaccine interest form online or do it by phone.
Another important piece of the plan to vaccinate more people include the opening of FEMA's mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday.
It will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City. People who signed up through the city's vaccine interest form will be contacted to make an appointment.
SEE ALSO: FEMA to open mass vaccination site at Pennsylvania Convention Center
You will need to bring a government-issued ID or utility bill to prove you live in Philadelphia.
Right now, the site and all others across the city are still vaccinating groups 1A and 1B only.
The FEMA site will be operating seven days a week for at least six weeks.
In addition, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley is expected to give updates Friday on restrictions that are in place, including the possibility of allowing a limited number of sports fans inside stadiums.
Message from City of Philadelphia:
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is providing COVID-19 vaccine to all Philadelphia residents. Unfortunately, there is not enough vaccine in the city right now for everyone who wants it. So the Health Department needs to make sure that people who are at the highest risk from COVID can get access to it first. Completing this form will let the Health Department know that you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and make sure that people with the highest risk can get it first. If you cannot complete this form, please call the Health Department at (215) 685-5488 or email covid@phila.gov.