Philadelphia announces sweeping new restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the measures during a news conference on Monday afternoon.
"I know these restrictions are tough. People are going to be put out of work, and some businesses may go under. We also know that the consequences to health of not doing it are really bad," Farley said. "If we do this right, our businesses will recover faster because the epidemic wave will subside sooner."
The following restrictions will take effect for Philadelphia on Friday, November 20 and will last through January 1, 2021:
RESTAURANTS
*Indoor dining prohibited
*Outdoor dining allowed, but require that parties be household members only
*Maximum table size of four seats
INDOOR GATHERINGS
*Prohibited indoors at any size, at any location
*Includes both public and private events
*For example: Indoor parties, group meals, football watching groups, visiting between households, weddings, funerals, baby showers
OUTDOOR GATHERINGS
*Gatherings limited at 10% occupancy or 10 persons per 1,000 square feet
*Cap for large spaces of no more than 2,000 people.
*No fans at football games
*No food or beverages served at outdoor gatherings to ensure people can wear masks
RETAIL STORES
*Allow with reduced density limit of five people per 1,000 square feet
*Enforcement of mask use by customers and employees
OFFICES
*Employees must work from home unless not possible
SPORTS (Youth, school and community)
*Prohibited
GYMS, MUSEUMS & LIBRARIES
*Closed
SCHOOLS
*Colleges & universities: online classes only
*High schools: online classes only
*Elementary and middle schools: in-person permitted, following Philadelphia Dept. of Public Health safety guidance
*Child care, early childhood education and access centers: in-person permitted, following Philadelphia Dept. of Public Health safety guidance
RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS
*No more than five percent occupancy or five per thousand square feet
*Encouraged to hold services online
Farley said additional information and guidance about the restrictions would be released by the city on Tuesday.
Anticipating the city will take new action on gyms, Planet Fitness franchisee National Fitness Partners said on Monday morning that it "makes absolutely no sense why our business, employees and members are being targeted," saying there's no evidence of the virus spreading inside its facilities.
The Philadelphia school district had planned to start returning K-12 students to the classroom, but said last week that schools will remain virtual for the foreseeable future in light of the explosion in cases.
The new restrictions in Philadelphia come as Pennsylvania shattered daily case records. The state is reporting an average of 4,900 new infections per day, up nearly 120% in two weeks, according to AP analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project. The daily death toll has nearly doubled in that period, to about 42 per day, though it remains far below what it was last spring. Hospitalizations and the percentage of virus tests are also up sharply.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has imposed a statewide mask mandate, occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, but has not moved to reimpose broader restrictions seen earlier in the pandemic.
According to 6abc's data team, all five counties in our region are seeing more new cases than they did in April, and cases are growing at the fastest pace ever. Philadelphia currently has the highest infection rate, with about 660 new cases per day.
Ben Fellecia, the Director of Operations and Strategy for The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, has been watching how other large cities with rising cases are handling new mitigation efforts.
Many have returned to imposing restrictions Pennsylvania saw in the red and yellow phases. While city officials wouldn't disclose specifics on new guidance, officials are saying Philadelphia residents should model behaviors of early March or April.
According to @6abc’s data team : All five counties in our region are seeing more new cases than they did in April, and cases are growing at the fastest pace ever. Philadelphia currently has the highest infection rate, with about 660 new cases per day— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) November 13, 2020
Fileccia says restaurants may not reopen if they have to shut down again, and he hopes officials take into account all of the changes they have made and focus on where the spread of the disease is happening.
"The spread has really been caused by small social gatherings but not in hotels and event places, but in people's like homes, backyards and decks. In those type of situations there's nobody enforcing mask wearing or social distancing," Fileccia said.
