Further COVID-19 restrictions go into effect in Philadelphia beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

Fears of major financial impact from Philly COVID restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Additional COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, businesses and schools and sports are set to take effect across Philadelphia on Friday.Philadelphia is banning indoor gatherings of any size, public or private, as the city battles a resurgence of the coronavirus.The health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, said at a news conference Monday the city also plans to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants, shutter gyms, museums and libraries, pause in-person instruction at colleges and high schools, and reduce occupancy at stores and religious institutions.The new restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and extend at least through the end of the year.City officials said dramatic action is needed to respond to an exponential growth in cases and hospitalizations.It was supposed to be the time businesses could make up for lost revenue, but the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia have derailed those plans.On Monday, the city announced a list of measures to help curb the spread of the virus, including limits on gatherings and restaurant dining."What this impact will mean is this year we'll lose millions of visitors, billions of economic impact and tens of thousands of jobs," said Jeff Guaracino of Visit Philadelphia.Under the restrictions, indoor dining is banned, museums are closed, and large gatherings like parades - that draw tourists to hotels and nightlife - are banned.One exception is the Christmas Village, but the usual festivities at Dilworth Park will look different.Guaracino says they are focusing on what is open."Our concern is supporting the retail, small business, Black and brown businesses, restaurants," he said. "So they can survive it."Ben Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association says the indoor dining ban is crippling business."We're just going to see more and more people go out of business, more employees laid off," he said. "The restaurant industry is the second-largest employer in the state of Pennsylvania."Fileccia said the lion's share of the state's restaurants are in Philadelphia and they need funding fast.To date, the City of Philadelphia has received $616 million combined between grants and federal money in COVID relief. The city is also urging the state to allocate some of the remaining $1 billion of CARES money the state received from the federal government."Based on our population, we asking that Philadelphia receive a direct allocation of $120 million from Pennsylvania's remaining share of CRF funds," city spokesperson Mike Dunn told Action News.Meanwhile, Guaracino said he is also looking ahead to 2021."Tourism will come back," he said. "We will eventually get there."The following restrictions will take effect for Philadelphia on Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m. and will last through January 1, 2021:*Indoor dining prohibited*Outdoor dining allowed, but require that parties be household members only*Maximum table size of four seats*Takeout and delivery service may continue*Prohibited indoors at any size, at any location*Includes both public and private events*For example: Indoor parties, group meals, football watching groups, visiting between households, weddings, funerals, baby showers*Gatherings limited at 10% occupancy or 10 persons per 1,000 square feet*Cap for large spaces of no more than 2,000 people*No fans at football games*Masks must be worn at all times*No food or beverages served at outdoor gatherings to ensure people can wear masks*Allow with reduced density limit of five people per 1,000 square feet*Enforcement of mask use by customers and employees*Employees must work from home unless not possible*Prohibited*Theaters, including movie theaters, and other performance spaces*Bowling alleys, arcades, and game spaces*Museums.*Libraries. (Those serving as Access Centers may continue to operate. Curbside dropoff and pickup services for patrons are allowed)*Casinos*Recreational activities and sports for youth, community groups, and schools*Gyms and indoor exercise classes. (Exercise groups and classes may continue outdoors)*Senior day services (senior centers and adult day care centers) remain closed*Barbershops, beauty salons, and similar personal services may continue to operate, but all staff and customers must wear masks at all times. These businesses cannot work on the face or otherwise perform services that require that masks be removed*Zoos may operate only their outdoor areas*Parks, trails, playgrounds, and athletic fields will remain open for individual use only. (No group sports)*Colleges & universities: online classes only (College sports may continue if their plan is specifically approved by the Department of Public Health and no spectators are present)*High schools: online classes only*Elementary and middle schools: in-person permitted, following Philadelphia Dept. of Public Health safety guidance*Child care, early childhood education and access centers: in-person permitted, following Philadelphia Dept. of Public Health safety guidance*No more than five percent occupancy or five per thousand square feet*Encouraged to hold services online*Grocery stores and farmers markets*Pharmacies*Banks*Construction*Landscaping*Home-based construction, renovation, repair, and maintenance*Manufacturing and warehousing*Real estate operations and transactions*Health care services*Home-based support services, such as home health services*Taxis and ride share services*Transit*Outdoor mobile food carts and trucks*Hotels*Drive-in events in which people remain in their vehicles*Child day care and early learning centers*Elementary and middle schools*Access Centers for children in elementary and middle schoolIn accordance with health guidelines from the City of Philadelphia in response to COVID-19, the National Constitution Center is temporarily closed to the public through January 1, 2021.The Center offers a range of free online programs and resources for learners of all ages.to learn more.The new COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia will have a major impact on houses of worship, which for the time being can operate at only 5% capacity. While the Archdiocese of Philadelphia revises its guidance, some churches and synagogues in the city have a variety of innovative plans to carry on through the holidays.As more coronavirus restrictions are set to begin Friday, there seem to be fewer paper products on the shelves of stores.U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.Health experts are urging caution ahead of the holiday season, asking that you think twice about traveling - and getting unnecessary COVID-19 tests As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider. As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles. The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.