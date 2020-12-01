covid-19

Philadelphia says overall risk of community spread is high; urges residents to stay at home

Philadelphia COVID-19 live updates, news and information
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia announced there are 67,283 positive cases of COVID-19 within the city as of 11 a.m., Monday, with a total of 1,976 deaths attributed to the virus.

In response to rising COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia, the City and Department of Public Health announced changes to restrictions on businesses, events and gatherings, and other activities to help flatten the epidemic curve, prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said, "We may be tired of COVID, but COVID's not tired of us."

The city announced new "Safer at Home" restrictions that went into effect on November 20 and will last through January 1, 2021.

Officials said an extension of these restrictions and/or the implementation of additional restrictions is possible depending on trends in the spread of coronavirus in the city.

According to officials, the overall risk of community transition is currently high in Philadelphia.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE


Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots


Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Health experts suggest decreased activity, COVID test after holiday travel


The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fauci: Expect similar COVID travel restrictions, advisories for Christmas holiday


Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution: United Airlines has started shipping coronavirus shot, source says


United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.

COVID-19 RESOURCES



How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Two furloughed workers use their passion to start a new business
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
More TOP STORIES News