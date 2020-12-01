Philadelphia says overall risk of community spread is high; urges residents to stay at home

In response to rising COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia, the City and Department of Public Health announced changes to restrictions on businesses, events and gatherings, and other activities to help flatten the epidemic curve, prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said, "We may be tired of COVID, but COVID's not tired of us."
The city announced new "Safer at Home" restrictions that went into effect on November 20 and will last through January 1, 2021.
Officials said an extension of these restrictions and/or the implementation of additional restrictions is possible depending on trends in the spread of coronavirus in the city.
According to officials, the overall risk of community transition is currently high in Philadelphia.
