Two families looking for closure after separate deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia

Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who killed a 21-year-old woman and an 81-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of 81-year-old Elizabeth Parker is grieving after the grandmother of 28 and great-grandmother of 20 kids was run over.

It happened at the intersection of Musgrave Street and Chelten Avenue last Tuesday just before 7:45 pm.

Elizabeth Parker

On Thursday, she passed away in the hospital.

"We hurt," said daughter Tina Parker. "We in pain, like it's hurtful she gone. She was killed."

Parker explained that her mother had broken ribs, broken bones in her neck, a whole in her bladder and multiple organ failure.

Police are searching for the driver of the car who they allege initially stopped but then fled the scene southbound on Musgrave Street.

"I'm hurt," said Parker. "It's sick because he didn't just kill my mother, he killed us."

Octavia Aaron

The family of 21-year-old Octavia Aaron are searching for answers too. The 21-year-old was crossing the street at Torresdale and Robbins Avenues around 2 a.m. last Saturday when a white SUV allegedly hit her. Octavia died at the scene and the driver sped off on Robbins Avenue.

"Why did you keep going?" asked her aunt, Quenca Aaron. "You left her in the street as if she was roadkill, so just come forward, do the right thing."

Family members say Octavia was about to graduate college and become a physical therapist. She had just turned 21 in February.

"Really sweet, really loving, she just meant a lot to us," said Aaron. "She was an incredible young lady. It's been gut-wrenching... This is not something that you ever imagine or that you want anyone else to go through."

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.