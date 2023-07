The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Friday in the southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Shelmire Avenue.

Multiple people injured after SEPTA buses collide in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured after two SEPTA buses collided in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. Friday in the southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Shelmire Avenue.

SEPTA officials tell Action News that at least four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

