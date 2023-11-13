Group of suspects sought in string of violent armed robberies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects who are believed to be behind five violent armed robberies in the city this month.

Police say the victims in each case were pistol-whipped or punched in the face. One was even knocked unconscious.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for suspects who are believed to be behind five violent armed robberies in the city this month.

Detectives say these robberies were all committed at gunpoint and have left the victims injured.

All the incidents have also taken place within a few blocks radius in Northeast Philadelphia.

The first crime happened on November 1, when two suspects pistol-whipped a victim on Bustleton Avenue.

On November 6, another robbery was reported on Kindred Street, and three robberies took place on Oakland, Glenview, and Disston streets on November 7.

Each time, the crimes were committed late at night or early in the morning.

Police say the victims in each case were pistol-whipped or punched in the face. One was even knocked unconscious.

"They grabbed me and then they told me, 'Don't move,'" recalled Ernesto Chacoj Moran from Philadelphia.

Moran is one of the victims of these robberies. His interview with Action News was translated with the help of his friend.

He says on November 7, four suspects approached him as he arrived at this home on Glenview Street just after midnight.

"They hurt me with the arm on my head," he said.

Moran was pistol-whipped, and then the suspects ran off with his wallet, phone, and personal items.

About an hour later, four suspects attacked another victim on Oakland Street, knocking him out and stealing his phone.

Then around 8:45 p.m. the same night, two suspects pistol-whipped another victim on Disston Street. The thieves made off with roughly $600.

Neighbors who spoke with Action News say they believe violence in the city is getting worse.

"It's scary, it's really scary. There is just a lot going on in the world right now and this is a time where we need to band together and not attack people," said Aimee Kremer.

Kremer lives on Kindred Street, where a robbery unfolded on November 6. In that incident, police say five suspects punched the victim in the face before they took a phone and $10.

"Nowadays, it seems like everybody got a gun. They just could get away thinking they could rob somebody, but after a while, they're going to get caught," added Tim Grant.

Police released images of the suspects in hopes of catching them before they strike again.

Images show there are at least three suspects involved, all of them wearing hoods.

Officers also released images of the vehicle believed to be used in these robberies. The make and model of the car is unknown, but police say it's a grey sedan with working brake lights and no tail lights.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on these incidents, they are asked to contact Philadelphia police.