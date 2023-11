Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning burglary on Jewelers' Row Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning burglary on Jewelers' Row Tuesday.

Police responded to the 700 block of Sansom Street in Center City around 5 a.m. after alarms began to sound near the Neff Jewelry Trades building.

An unknown amount of jewelry and other items were taken, according to police.

Police said they are looking for a male wearing a black polo jacket and and green camo pants. The person was also wearing a surgical mask.