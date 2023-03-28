Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Southwest Philadelphia

Investigators say the 27-year-old man was crossing Island Avenue when he was struck by a 65-year-old man driving southbound.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the 27-year-old man was crossing Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia when he was struck by a 65-year-old man driving southbound.

The impact was so great that the man was pushed into the northbound lane, where police say he was struck by a second vehicle. That driver ran over the man and kept going, leaving the man for dead.

Police said the first driver remained on scene.

"Our crash investigators are on location processing the scene. We're also interviewing the 65-year-old driver of the Nissan," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

There is surveillance in the area that investigators will be looking through.

Police are looking for a dark or black colored sedan last seen going north on Island Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

