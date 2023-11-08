Philadelphia police released video of a group of men accused of carrying out at least two robberies, including one abduction.

Frightening video shows group wanted in at least 2 Philadelphia robberies, including an abduction

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have released frightening surveillance video of a group of men accused of carrying out at least two robberies, including one abduction, in the city's Olney and Feltonville sections. Both incidents happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, according to police.

The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Mascher Street in Olney. Police said an employee of Bally's Pizza was loading his pick-up truck in front of the business when a white SUV with four people inside stopped in front of him and they got out of the vehicle.

Police said two of the people were armed while another grabbed a large piece of pipe and threatened the employee, forcing them into the restaurant.

Once inside, the group showed a second employee who was closing the shop at least one of the guns and demanded money from the cash registers.

The robbers took off after stealing $3,000 from the register and going through the employee's pockets.

Then, around 5:10 a.m., two vehicles - including the SUV -- parked across the street from where a 22-year-old man was waiting for the bus at Front and Wyoming Streets in Feltonville. Police said two men then forced the man into the SUV at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly drove the victim around, demanding his ATM pin and belongings.

They eventually let him go after withdrawing money three separate times from a nearby laundromat. The group also took the man's phone, apple watch, air pods and other belongings, police said.

Police said the SUV used was a 2008 GMC Acadia that had been reported stolen, with a partial Pennsylvania license plate JFK-449.

The second vehicle is described as a 2007-2015 3rd generation Mercedes Benz C Class four-door sedan with a black glass roof.

Anyone with information on the criminals is asked to contact police.