Philadelphia Cycle Center burglarized 5 times in 10 days; brazen thieves caught on camera

Mikari Patterson, 19, was one of the suspects arrested. The other was a 17-year-old boy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brazen dirt bike heist and takedown in Philadelphia was all captured on camera.

"We've had five burglaries over the last 10 days and it's adding up to over $100,000 in damages and stolen vehicles, and unfortunately there's no end in sight," said Vince Sanginiti, owner of Philadelphia Cycle Center.

The owner says they're being overrun by thieves, bold enough to reportedly steal a car and use it to ram the shop's garage doors in just to make entry.

This all happened early Sunday morning. Once inside, three suspects are seen on surveillance video trying to steal a row of dirt bikes before getting frustrated and throwing them to the ground.

Video captures the suspects in Philadelphia Cycle Center.

Moments later, the suspects are caught by police in the garage. One suspect puts his hands up, while another leads an officer on a chase, jumping on the hood of cars and out the garage door. That guy got away, but police were able to arrest two of the suspects.

"I think the police are doing everything they can. They're frustrated by it," said Sanginiti.

Both remain behind bars facing criminal conspiracy, burglary, and other charges for Sunday's crime.

"They weren't charged with the five (incidents) they were only charged with the one. You can clearly see on all the video I have of them that it's the same guys," said Sanginiti.

Police are still looking for several suspects. If you recognize them or know anything about the crime, you're urged to call Philadelphia police.