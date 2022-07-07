Police investigate Kensington homicide and double shooting hours apart

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are investigating a deadly ambush and double shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Police say a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times at close range.Fifteen shell casings were found at the corner of F and Lippincott Streets just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.Just blocks away from that scene, a man and a woman were shot a few hours later.It happened at Kensington Avenue and East Orleans Street around 1 a.m. Thursday.Police say a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were both shot in the lower back. They are in stable condition.There have been no arrests in either case.