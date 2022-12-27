Man dies after being shot multiple times in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday on the 3000 block of Clifford Street near Montgomery Avenue.

Police say a 57-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

There have been at least 503 homicides in the city this year, short of last year's total of 562.

But it is only the second time in the city's history that the homicide count has surpassed 500.

