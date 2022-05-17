PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead after a shootout between two men believed to be over a woman in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.
Police responded to the area of Media and 55th streets around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers found a 31-year-old man in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
"We do have one female that's a witness who knew both the victim as well as the shooter. We believe this may be a love triangle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
A total of 14 spent shell casings were found at the scene.
Police say it appears both men had guns. Officers found a gun on the shooting victim.
Small says the shooter fled the scene on foot, but left his minivan. They know his name and address.
Police say the woman is cooperating with investigators.
Man killed in 'love triangle' shootout in Philadelphia: Police
"We do have one female that's a witness who knew both the victim as well as the shooter," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
LOVE TRIANGLE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News