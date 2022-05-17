Man killed in 'love triangle' shootout in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead after a shootout between two men believed to be over a woman in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.Police responded to the area of Media and 55th streets around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.Officers found a 31-year-old man in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."We do have one female that's a witness who knew both the victim as well as the shooter. We believe this may be a love triangle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.A total of 14 spent shell casings were found at the scene.Police say it appears both men had guns. Officers found a gun on the shooting victim.Small says the shooter fled the scene on foot, but left his minivan. They know his name and address.Police say the woman is cooperating with investigators.