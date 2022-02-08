FYI Philly

Husband & wife helping couples say their I Do's at Philadelphia Diamond Co.

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Philadelphia Diamond Company, you'll find diamond tennis rings, bracelets and necklaces, diamond-studded hoop earrings and pearls with diamonds.

But what these husband-and-wife shop owners really specialize in is engagement rings, wedding bands and custom designs.

Kenyatta Black is a gemologist and second-generation jeweler. He started Philadelphia Diamond Co. with his wife, Nicole, 20 years ago this month.

They've offered virtual consultations through the pandemic, working one-on-one with clients. They say COVID lockdown was actually good for business, as people, quarantining together at a time when the world was seemingly ending, decided to commit.

And as we enter the third year of forgoing vacations and nights on the town, Nicole says people are looking for that silver or gold lining to the pandemic and deciding to treat themselves with something special.

Philadelphia Diamond Co. | Website | Instagram
The Bank Building, 421 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-607-6706
