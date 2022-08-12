Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a dog was shot after attacking a mother and her son in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of North Reese Street.

Police say the dog, which is described to be a pit bull, attacked its owner and her 14-year-old son.

The owner, a 35-year-old woman, suffered injuries to the arm and leg. Police say the dog bit the teen in the stomach.

Marcus Davila, who lives nearby, tells Action News his grandson alerted him to the noise. That's when Davila grabbed his gun and shot the dog twice.

"I shot once at him and he let go of the arm. And then when he grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Davila.

The woman and teen are hospitalized in stable condition.

The condition of the dog was not immediately clear.

Police say the neighbor who fired his weapon had a permit to carry.