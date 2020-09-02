sports flash

How concerned should fans be about the injured Eagles?

By
The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2020 season in less than two weeks. That's good news.

The bad? Injuries have wreaked havoc on the roster, leaving massive concerns, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.


No injury is perhaps bigger than the loss of left tackle Andre Dillard. The second-year player was supposed to protect Carson Wentz's blindside but will miss the season with a bicep tear.

It's unsure whether Jason Peters, who was re-signed to play guard after Brandon Brooks was lost for the season, will move back to his old position or if another candidate will fill the role.

But keeping Wentz upright and on the field is the top priority for the team.

Ducis Rodgers looks at the other big injuries the team is dealing with as the opener in Washington approaches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphianflsports flashphiladelphia eagleseagles training camp
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Jeff Skversky previews the 2020 Eagles
The pressure is on Wentz to win in 2020
Sixers face pivotal offseason highlighted by coaching search, potential trades
Eagles' major questions, concerns going into 2020 season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many Temple University students moving out
2 LASD deputies 'fighting for their lives' after ambush shooting
Tropical Storm Sally expected to make landfall as Cat. 1 hurricane
Several shot, injured at off-campus party near Rutgers
Police search for man who walked out of ER in medical gown
States ask judge to reverse changes at USPS
What's next? Devastating fires are latest challenge in West
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Humid
3 teens injured following crash on I-295
Trump's approval rating for handling of COVID-19 at 35%: POLL
Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida
Ex-Borgata exec who left for Ocean must return cellphone: Judge
More TOP STORIES News