Philadelphia Eagles fans excited for homecoming of St. Joe's alumni after NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles made out with exceptional players, many from Georgia.

Possibly the biggest move of the final day was a trade between the Eagles and the Detroit Lions.

The trade brought home Philadelphia native and high school football legend running back D'Andre Swift. This adds yet another former Georgia Bulldog to the Eagles' roster.

6abc spoke with Eagles fans about this year's NFL Draft. So far, everyone is exceptionally excited about two players.

"Philly dogs, we're coming back. We're underdogs and now we're like the bulldogs," said Deanna McLaughlin from Point Breeze.

Swift was drafted alongside Olamide Zaccheaus, another Philadelphia native, to the Eagles.

Zaccheaus is a former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, who also got his start playing football at St. Joseph's Preparatory School, just 10 miles from Lincoln Financial Field.

"The best part is probably the trade for the hometown boy of D'Andre Swift," said Jeff Mills from Point Breeze.

"I liked Olamide in Atlanta you know, valuable, maybe help out in the rotation," added Chris Velarides from Marlton, New Jersey.

While fans appreciate the players' hard work on the field, the head football coach at St. Joe's says he's worked with both since high school.

"They're going to be two great assets to that program," said Tim Roken, the assistant athletic director and head football coach at St. Joe's. "They're extremely humble young men as well. So they're going to come in they're going to keep their head down and they're going to grind. They're going to be team first."

He says both players held themselves to a high standard as 2015 and 2017 graduates.

"I'm just so proud of them, and to watch it gets me emotional. Just to see them here as young men, not just 13, 14-year-old kids," said Roken.

Fans say they can't wait to see them in their green uniforms.

"It's been interesting. I mean all Georgia people, so it will be a fun locker room experience for them," said Wesley Mills from Fairmount.

"Super excited, I think we did a great job. Part-time Georgia fan so it's great to see all these Bulldogs come to the Eagles. I think Howie Roseman's the best general manager in the NFL," added Brian Coyle from Rittenhouse.

Now all that's left for fans to do is wait for the season to start.