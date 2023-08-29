Eagles release Arryn Siposs, acquire TE Albert Okwuegbunam | More roster updates here

Teams were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA -- The 2023 NFL season will kick off next week, which means teams are cutting their rosters in preparation.

Teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Birds released Punter Arryn Siposs. He returned from a leg injury for the Super Bowl but a wayward punt led to a key 65-yard Kansas City Chiefs return that set up a game-swaying touchdown.

Siposs competed with rookie Ty Zentner during camp. Both players have since been let go.

While the Eagles are keeping open the idea of bringing Siposs back, they're exploring their options and could be making a change at a key special teams spot.

Here are some other updates on the roster deadline:

Traded: Acquired TE Albert Okwuegbunam from Denver

Waived/released: WR Devon Allen, LB Quinton Bell, QB Ian Book, RB Kennedy Brooks, DT Robert Cooper, WR Britain Covey, CB Mekhi Garner, G Julian Good-Jones, WR Jadon Haselwood, DE Tarron Jackson, TE Tyree Jackson, LB Kyron Johnson, WR Johnny King, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, S Tristin McCollum, LB Nicholas Morrow, WR Joseph Ngata, DE Janarius Robinson, G Tyrese Robinson, TE Brady Russell, DT Olive Sagapolu, DT Caleb Sanders, CB Josiah Scott, G Josh Sills, P Arryn Siposs, WR Freddie Swain, LB Ben VanSumeren, S K'Von Wallace, WR Greg Ward, DT Marvin Wilson

Waived/injured: RB Trey Sermon, WR Tyrie Cleveland

Reserve/suspended: CB Isaiah Rodgers

The Eagles kick off the season on the road against the New England Patriots. The game begins at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Here's a position-by-position look at the initial roster:

QUARTERBACK (3)

Jalen Hurts

Marcus Mariota

Tanner McKee

RUNNING BACK (4)

Kenneth Gainwell

Rashaad Penny

Boston Scott

D'Andre Swift

WIDE RECEIVER (4)

A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith

Quez Watkins

Olamide Zaccheaus

TIGHT END (4)

Grant Calcaterra

Dallas Goedert

Albert Okwuegbunam

Jack Stoll

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Landon Dickerson

Jack Driscoll

Fred Johnson

Lane Johnson

Cam Jurgens

Jason Kelce

Jordan Mailata

Sua Opeta

Tyler Steen

EDGE RUSHER (6)

Derek Barnett

Brandon Graham

Patrick Johnson

Haason Reddick

Nolan Smith

Josh Sweat

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (7)

Jalen Carter

Fletcher Cox

Jordan Davis

Moro Ojomo

Kentavius Street

Marlon Tuipulotu

Milton Williams

LINEBACKER (3)

Zach Cunningham

Nakobe Dean

Christian Elliss

CORNERBACK (7)

James Bradberry

Mario Goodrich

Josh Jobe

Avonte Maddox

Eli Ricks

Kelee Ringo

Darius Slay

SAFETY (4)

Reed Blankenship

Sydney Brown

Terrell Edmunds

Justin Evans

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

Jake Elliott

Rick Lovato