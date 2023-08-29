Eagles release Arryn Siposs, acquire TE Albert Okwuegbunam | More roster updates here

PHILADELPHIA -- The 2023 NFL season will kick off next week, which means teams are cutting their rosters in preparation.
Teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
The Birds released Punter Arryn Siposs. He returned from a leg injury for the Super Bowl but a wayward punt led to a key 65-yard Kansas City Chiefs return that set up a game-swaying touchdown.
Siposs competed with rookie Ty Zentner during camp. Both players have since been let go.
While the Eagles are keeping open the idea of bringing Siposs back, they're exploring their options and could be making a change at a key special teams spot.
Here are some other updates on the roster deadline:
Traded: Acquired TE Albert Okwuegbunam from Denver
Waived/released: WR Devon Allen, LB Quinton Bell, QB Ian Book, RB Kennedy Brooks, DT Robert Cooper, WR Britain Covey, CB Mekhi Garner, G Julian Good-Jones, WR Jadon Haselwood, DE Tarron Jackson, TE Tyree Jackson, LB Kyron Johnson, WR Johnny King, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, S Tristin McCollum, LB Nicholas Morrow, WR Joseph Ngata, DE Janarius Robinson, G Tyrese Robinson, TE Brady Russell, DT Olive Sagapolu, DT Caleb Sanders, CB Josiah Scott, G Josh Sills, P Arryn Siposs, WR Freddie Swain, LB Ben VanSumeren, S K'Von Wallace, WR Greg Ward, DT Marvin Wilson
Waived/injured: RB Trey Sermon, WR Tyrie Cleveland
Reserve/suspended: CB Isaiah Rodgers
The Eagles kick off the season on the road against the New England Patriots. The game begins at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Here's a position-by-position look at the initial roster:
QUARTERBACK (3)
Jalen Hurts
Marcus Mariota
Tanner McKee
RUNNING BACK (4)
Kenneth Gainwell
Rashaad Penny
Boston Scott
D'Andre Swift
WIDE RECEIVER (4)
A.J. Brown
DeVonta Smith
Quez Watkins
Olamide Zaccheaus
TIGHT END (4)
Grant Calcaterra
Dallas Goedert
Albert Okwuegbunam
Jack Stoll
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
Landon Dickerson
Jack Driscoll
Fred Johnson
Lane Johnson
Cam Jurgens
Jason Kelce
Jordan Mailata
Sua Opeta
Tyler Steen
EDGE RUSHER (6)
Derek Barnett
Brandon Graham
Patrick Johnson
Haason Reddick
Nolan Smith
Josh Sweat
DEFENSIVE TACKLE (7)
Jalen Carter
Fletcher Cox
Jordan Davis
Moro Ojomo
Kentavius Street
Marlon Tuipulotu
Milton Williams
LINEBACKER (3)
Zach Cunningham
Nakobe Dean
Christian Elliss
CORNERBACK (7)
James Bradberry
Mario Goodrich
Josh Jobe
Avonte Maddox
Eli Ricks
Kelee Ringo
Darius Slay
SAFETY (4)
Reed Blankenship
Sydney Brown
Terrell Edmunds
Justin Evans
SPECIAL TEAMS (2)
Jake Elliott
Rick Lovato