Philadelphia Eagles 2023 schedule: Game days, times & locations for every Birds game this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Football League released its 2023 schedule on Thursday night, and the Philadelphia Eagles will play a major role in the fall.

Jalen Hurts and Co. open the 2023 season with a road tilt vs. the New England Patriots on Sept. 10 .

The Eagles welcome the 49ers to the Linc in a rematch of the NFC title game on Dec. 3 and will ring in the holidays on Christmas Day by hosting the rival New York Giants.

Check out the full season below, and stick with 6abc.com for information on when tickets go on sale for the Birds.

EAGLES 2023 SCHEDULE

Preseason

Friday, August 11 // at Baltimore Ravens // 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17 // Cleveland Browns // 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 24 // Indianapolis Colts // 8:00 p.m.

Regular Season

WeeK 1: Sunday, September 10 // at New England Patriots // 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 // Minnesota Vikings // 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 // at Tampa Bay Buccaneers // 7:15 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 // Washington Commanders // 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, October 8 // at Los Angeles Rams // 4:05 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 // at New York Jets // 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 // Miami Dolphins // 8:20 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, October 29 // at Washington Commanders // 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 // Dallas Cowboys // 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 Monday, November 20 // at Kansas City Chiefs // 8:15 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 // Buffalo Bills // 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 // San Francisco 49ers // 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 // at Dallas Cowboys // 8:20 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 // at Seattle Seahawks // 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 // New York Giants // 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 // Arizona Cardinals // 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: DATE TBD // at New York Giants // Time TBD