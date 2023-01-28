Philadelphia Eagles fans ready to party at a Birds nest in San Francisco

A bar in San Francisco is decked out in Philadelphia Eagles gear and is ready for the big game on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a taste of home...3,000 miles away.

It's called Jake's Steaks and it opened in 2005 by Jake Gillis when he lived in San Francisco.

"It's not a particularly big spot, but it's all Philly. There's a beautiful mural of Boat House Row, which I put on the wall, and there is a boat hanging from the ceiling and everything else," Gillis said.

Jake has since moved back to the Philadelphia area.

Wayne and Nasri Mufarreh, of San Francisco, now own it, but they rightfully kept it Eagles Country. The place is full of jerseys, banners, and even a no-Cowboys flag hanging from the ceiling.

They serve up Philly cheesesteaks and on Sunday, they will even have green Jello shots.

"It is a one-off. It is like nothing else you will ever experience. These fans are sacred to their beloved team." Wayne Mufarreh Jr, owner Jake's Steaks

And if history is any indication, it will be one big party come Sunday.

"The block is going to be closed, tables outside, TVs, indoors and outdoors...fries, cheese wiz on top of everything," said Mufarreh.

"East Coast fans have that rep to be obnoxious and loud, but at the same time they'd be wholesome and happy and enjoy the game just like a normal Joe," said Nasri Mufarreh.

And whether or not any 49ers fans show up is yet to be determined, but if they do, they know whose turf they are on.

"They are not afraid to show their colors, and they will come, and be very vocalized. They are all year, but in a game as exciting as this, and playing against their current home city really will make it a lot of fun. Even the Niners fans, they know better than to come and try and start trouble at Jake Steaks. They are outnumbered! It's not like we're mean, it's just that we're very passionate," said Gillis.