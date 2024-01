Submit your video: What should the Eagles do now?

Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We want to see and hear from you!

Upload a video here of your thoughts on the Eagles' late-season collapse, early exit from the playoffs... and what they should do from here.

Please read the following terms, then submit your video!

By submitting video or photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following: