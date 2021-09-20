Jalen Hurts underthrew his receivers and underperformed in the second half, and injuries to Brandon Brooks and Brandon Graham hit the Eagles hard in the San Francisco 49ers' 17-11 victory on Sunday.
"Lot of things out there were in our control," Hurts said. "That's what hurts the most."
Watch the Postgame Show with Derrick Gunn, Marc Farzetta, Devan Kaney with John McMullen and the Eagles own Lane Johnson.
The Live Postgame Show can be seen on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream 6abc every week, as soon as the game is over.
What went wrong for the Birds in their loss to San Francisco?
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
TOP STORIES
Show More