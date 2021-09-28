Philadelphia Eagles

It was a bad night in Dallas... The Postgame Show

Why was Monday night such a rough night for the Eagles?

Jalen Hurts threw an interception on the first Eagles drive Monday night, had to scramble across his own end zone to get rid of the ball on the second, and there was the pick returned for a touchdown less than a minute into the second half of a 41-21 loss.

"This one's on me ... I take responsibility for how this game went," Hurts said.

