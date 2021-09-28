It was a bad night in Dallas... The Postgame Show

Jalen Hurts threw an interception on the first Eagles drive Monday night, had to scramble across his own end zone to get rid of the ball on the second, and there was the pick returned for a touchdown less than a minute into the second half of a 41-21 loss.
"This one's on me ... I take responsibility for how this game went," Hurts said.
