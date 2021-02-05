Eagles fans raise more than $260K for Autism Foundation with stadium cutouts

Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans couldn't make it to most games this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still made a difference off the field.The fan cutouts seen at Lincoln Financial Field raised more than $260,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation.More than 4,900 cutouts were purchased by Eagles fans for the 2020 season and placed in different sections of the Linc in lieu of live crowds.The fundraiser helped the Eagles Autism Foundation surpass $10-million in the three years since it was started."While we couldn't celebrate in person this year, we were all together in spirit thanks to this fun and creative program that truly represented the very best of Eagles fans everywhere," Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, said in a statement Thursday.The cutouts, printed by RICOH, were installed behind the north and south end zones, along the sidelines, on the club level, and in the Red Zone Suites.Each section had a different story.In Section 120, health care heroes from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Rothman Institute were recognized for their outstanding efforts serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.In the Red Zone Suite, behind the north end zone, you could find cutouts of celebrities and well-known Eagles fans such as Morris Chestnut, Diplo, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Savannah Guthrie, Carli Lloyd, Ryan Phillippe, and the Philadelphia mascots.Hand-drawn pictures of children from the Ronald McDonald House were also seen in the stands, as well as Crucial Catch ambassadors, Eagles Legends, and Eagles Autism Challenge top fundraisers.The pets of Eagles players and coaches also had their own section."Eagles fans bring so much energy and passion to Lincoln Financial Field on game days, and that was something our team definitely missed this season. So to honor them, we wanted to provide an opportunity that not only recognized them in a special way, but thanked them for their year-round support." Hammond said. "The incredible fan response around the cutout program helped us surpass the $10 million mark for the Eagles Autism Foundation through its first three years - a true testament to how the Eagles community has rallied around this important cause with us."At the end of the season, Eagles fans were able to pick up their cutouts from the seats they were located in at the stadium.