Philadelphia Eagles fans question play calling after disappointing loss to Seattle Seahawks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles had a disappointing loss Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, despite already securing a playoff spot.

Now, fans are questioning the playcalling, especially at the end of the game. More than 50% of 6abc viewers polled voted that a coaching change is needed to end the losing streak. Nearly 25% voted that the team needs to run more or need another defense shake-up, and the other 25% voted that nothing will fix it.

"Oh, horrible," said John Pastor, of South Philadelphia.

"Very disappointed," added Joe Natale, of South Philadelphia.

"It was not fun to watch at all," said Carmella Jones, of Mount Airy.

Monday night's loss on the road against the Seahawks puts the Dallas Cowboys first in the NFC East, just ahead of the Eagles.

"Woke up to great news, the Eagles lost. Go Cowboys," said Derek Leonard, of Reading.

The Cowboys now share the same 10-4 record as the Eagles, but there's still time for the Birds to control their own destiny by setting up home-field advantage in the playoffs.

"I still love my Eagles, man. What can you do man, you still got to have faith," said William Cardona, of North Philadelphia.

The Eagles led most of the game against the Seahawks but didn't score at all in the 4th quarter. That's when Seattle rallied from behind, scoring 10 points, including a huge touchdown in the final 30 seconds to seal the deal.

The Eagles went for a long pass with 13 seconds left but It was incepted as time ran out.

"Better play calling. Offensive play-calling," Pasto said.

"Just the coaching, a lot of the cornerbacks didn't perform well. We couldn't make plays at the end of the game. Hopefully, we still got three games left at the end of the year to get it together," added Natale.

"I think they may bounce back a little, however, I do not think that they are going to win the Super Bowl," said Jones. "Got to make some changes, let's keep hope alive."