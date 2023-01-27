Road closures, parking restrictions announced in Philly ahead of NFC Championship game

The city says at the conclusion of Sunday's game, temporary traffic closures may be put into place to maintain public safety.

The Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship. Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Devan Kaney and Mike Missanelli break down the big win over the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city officials said Friday a number of public safety measures are being put in place ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

"We encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly and wish the Eagles good luck in Sunday's NFC Championship Game," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

The following information was released by the city:

Parking Restrictions and Car Relocation

Beginning on Friday, residents and businesses may begin to see "Temporary No Parking Signs" along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall.

The "No Parking Zone" will go into effect on Sunday beginning at noon and vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Possible Road Closures

At the conclusion of Sunday's game, temporary traffic closures may be put into place to maintain public safety at the Sports Complex District, and in the vicinity of City Hall and surrounding Center City streets between 8th and 20th Streets and Race and Lombard Streets.

Travel delays can be expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity.

Please follow all posted signs, detours and traffic control devices.

Philadelphia Eagles fans prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Eagles and the New York Giants on January 21, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Public Transportation

For those attending the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, SEPTA will accommodate passengers traveling to the game with extra trains on the Broad Street Line. This Sports Express service will run every 10 minutes beginning at 11:10 a.m., with trips starting at Fern Rock Station and stopping at Olney, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, and Walnut-Locust Stations before reaching NRG Station Unibet, a platform for online sports betting, bingo, and poker, will help Eagles fans get home safely after the NFC Championship Game by sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.

At the conclusion of Sunday's game, temporary SEPTA route detours may be put into place and service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.

For more information about SEPTA, including schedules and trip planning tools, visit www.septa.org, and follow @SEPTA for real-time travel updates.

Public Safety Information

Throughout the day, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services at the Sports Complex District and other key locations for public safety.

In addition, the public should expect congestion in these areas. If you are attending the game, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

Leave no bags or items unattended. In an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container), notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

For tips and general information about being prepared and ready at special events, check out the Special Event Safety Guide.

Additional protocols for the upcoming game are being evaluated by the Philadelphia Police Department and our public safety partners. PPD will institute the practice of 'greasing poles' as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures. Based on prior experience in these situations, and to control the flow of crowds, barricades have been put into place at key locations for public safety. General tips for business owners regarding public safety can be found online.

Stay Connected

Any information and updates will be published on the Office of Emergency Management (@Philaoem), City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov), and Police (@PhillyPolice) Twitter pages.

Be sure to sign up for emergency and informational text messages from the Office of Emergency Management at www.phila.gov/ready or texting "READYPHILA" to 888-777.