Eagles' Darius Slay, DeVonta Smith ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled out CB Darius Slay (knee) and WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) for Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

Slay, who has missed the last three games due to knee surgery, is recovering and is expected to return for the playoffs.

He said he is moving well, noting his knees haven't felt this strong since 2018. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games and has two interceptions.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum / AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Smith injured his ankle during last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. After the loss, he was seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot.

"He's a warrior. He's tough as heck. He'll do everything he possibly can to get himself back on that field as fast as he possibly can," said coach Nick Sirianni earlier this week.

The Eagles (11-5) trail the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) in the tiebreaker to win the NFC East and would need to beat the Giants on Sunday and hope the Cowboys either lose or tie against Washington to win the division.

Barring that, Philadelphia will be the No. 5 seed in the NFC and will play on the road against the NFC South winner when the playoffs start next week.

