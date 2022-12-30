Sirianni: Eagles still 'sorting through' if Jalen Hurts will play Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Will Jalen Hurts be the starting quarterback this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles play the New Orleans Saints at the Linc?

"We're still sorting through that."

Head Coach Nick Sirianni said no decision has been made if Hurts or backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will get the nod on Sunday.

During a news conference on Friday morning, the Eagles' head coach was noncommittal on the team's QB plans, but said Hurts looked good in his return to practice on Thursday.

"Obviously, Jalen had a good practice yesterday. And went out, looked well. Looked like he did some things really well. So we're still going to sort through all those things. Haven't decided anything yet. Still got a couple days. Still got time," Sirianni said.

Sirianni said the decision would come down to game time.

"I think you can take it up to game day. Two days from now he's going to be healthier than what he is today," Sirianni said.

Hurts was seen on the field Thursday for the first time since injuring his throwing shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18.

He participated in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media, throwing a number of short and intermediate passes with decent velocity.

He was officially listed as a limited participant.

The 13-2 Eagles host the 6-9 Saints on Sunday. Philadelphia can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win.

"Everything matters. Everything matters with how he's feeling and what we feel the timetable is and what the doctors are saying. Everything matters. Everything's in play. Obviously, the first and foremost thing that's most important for Jalen is his health is always taken into consideration first and if it's safe for him to be out there. From there, you do what's best for the team. But first you do what's best for the individual," Sirianni said.

Hurts sat out of a ball-security drill during practice in which coaches swing pads and boxing gloves at players as they run by. The other quarterbacks, Minshew and Ian Book, went through that drill.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hurts is recovering from what doctors are calling an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder -- an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the breastbone.

He missed the 40-34 loss Saturday to the Dallas Cowboys. Minshew got the start, going 24-of-40 for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

"It's just always going to be about the information that I get from Jalen. And knowing how badly he wants to play, I got to listen to the doctors as well...and we have to make a decision that's best for Jalen," Sirianni said.

"He's going to want to be out there no matter what."

------

ESPN contributed to this report.