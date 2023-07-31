Fans tailgate for launch of Eagles throwback Kelly green jerseys

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back the highly anticipated Kelly green throwback jerseys.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back the highly anticipated Kelly green throwback jerseys.

All Eagles Pro Shops in the region are opening at 9 a.m. Monday for the launch of the jerseys.

Dozens of fans lined up outside Lincoln Financial Field with the first couple of fans arriving at 3:30 a.m.

"Go Birds," said mother and son Kim Righi and Michael Spina.

Righi and Spina were first in line outside the Linc.

Entire racks of the Jalen Hurts Kelly green jerseys were also on display in the window of the Eagles Pro Shop in Cherry Hill.

Fan Jon Bruce drove two hours from Maryland and arrived in Cherry Hill at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to claim the first spot in line.

"I've been an Eagles fan since 1998 and this is my team," Bruce said. "It's just the legacy, it's the culture, it's the fanbase. I think jerseys like that for all teams hit different, but Kelly green and the Eagles sets another tone."

Other fans agree.

"I always wanted the Kelly Green jersey you could only get them the throwback. It's nice to have a recent player In the Kelly Green," said Xander Burbine.

Players have been modeling the jerseys on social media.

The jerseys will replicate the ones worn in the days of Randall Cunningham from 1985 to 1995.

The Eagles last wore the throwback jerseys on the field in 2010 and fans have been waiting to get their hands on throwbacks bearing the names of current stars like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham.

The team will also wear a Kelly green helmet.

