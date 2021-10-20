Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni work toward improvement; Lane Johnson expected to play Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11140285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lane Johnson issued a statement about what he's been going through in his life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't come out and say it, but the early expectation is that Lane Johnson will play Sunday in Las Vegas against the Raiders after missing the last three games due to a mental health issue.The Eagles right tackle returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since leaving the team earlier this month as he dealt with anxiety and depression, something Johnson said he has struggled with for a long time."It's a family, right? Our football team, our building is like a family. When your family members go through something, you hurt for them, and you feel for them and you want to be there for them," said Sirianni. "We want to be there for our guys, to connect with our guys and be with them through the good times and the bad times."Teammates Fletcher Cox and Jalen Hurts say they have been supportive of their friend.Of course, Johnson can help the Eagles, who have struggled to start the season, especially early in games.The young team continues to stress they have to be more consistent and find ways to make Hurts more comfortable.Hurts and Sirianni continue to work toward improving while managing expectations on the outside."I understand the impatience. We all want to win right now, and when you're not winning, you're going to get impatient. Again, like I said, I can't let myself ride the highs and lows. If I do, the rest of the team will ride the highs and the lows," said Sirianni.The Eagles held their first practice Wednesday since trading Zach Ertz. TE Dallas Goedert remains out on their COVID list.