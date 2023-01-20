In New Jersey, a battleground forms between Eagles and Giants fans

The most common dividing landmarks we heard from people were I-195, Trenton and Princeton.

With just a few days until the Eagles-Giants playoff game, New Jersey is an interesting place to be.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With just a few days until the Eagles-Giants playoff game, New Jersey is an interesting place to be.

Central Jersey in particular is home to a mix of Eagles and Giants fans.

"I think it'll be tough for the Eagles to beat the Giants three times so I'm hoping that the Giants pull it out," said Frank Trocchio of Phillipsburg, N.J.

"Giants looked good on their last game," said Tim Snow of Cinnaminson, N.J. "But I'm hoping for the Eagles of course."

We asked people Thursday: "Where does Eagles country turn into Giants territory?"

"I really think -- because of people I work with -- Toms River. It seems like that area and Lakewood seems like the cutoff. You run into the blue," said Rob Logan of West Deptford, N.J.

The most common dividing landmarks we heard from people were I-195, Trenton and Princeton.

In Burlington County, it's easy to find Eagles-themed baked goods like talon-shaped donuts at JB Bakery.

We met our first Giants fan of the day in Lawrence Township, Mercer County.

"I hate the Eagles and I'm not going to be able to deal with another loss this year to them," said Todd Mauriello of Hamilton Twp., N.J.

"My oldest son is a Giants fan. He follows the Giants," said Edna Davis.

Then we visited Tommy's Tavern and Tap in Princeton and met Nydia Cuadra, a bartender.

"I'm rooting for the Giants this Saturday!" she proudly proclaimed.

She considers this location a middle ground. Or maybe a battleground?

"When you're here Saturday night I feel like the crowd in here is going to be intense," she said. "It'll be like half and half."

But she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm going to have on my jersey on Saturday. I think it adds a little bit of pizazz to the shift," she said. "We get to do some playful banter, some back and forth between the customers."