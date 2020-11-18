Is practice to blame for Eagles' myriad issues in 2020?

What is wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles?They looked awful last week despite an extra week to prepare for the 2-win giants.Even with Alshon Jeffrey and Miles Sanders back in the lineup, and Carson Wentz playing mistake-free football, the Birds still lost by 10.They still only have three wins in nine games which begs the question, what is going on? What is the problem?There have been rumblings this week that it all starts with practice. And I've been hearing a lot of guys say they need to practice like it was a game.But I'm also hearing another word that keeps coming up: Anger.I asked Doug Pederson this week, at what point does that anger need to turn into action?"I've got to sit back, and I have to evaluate everything and listen; we're still sitting here in a really good place in the NFC East," Pederson said. "I know it doesn't look pretty; we understand that. But there is still a lot of ball ahead of us. And there is still, I think some great opportunity for this football team moving forward, and that's the motivation."The Eagles have the toughest schedule in the NFL over the next five games, their opponents have a combined record of 32-13.The Birds are in first place but how many more weeks of poor performance will fans be able to keep saying that.