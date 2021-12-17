sports flash

Final 4 games to decide Philadelphia Eagles playoff hopes, Jalen Hurts' future as franchise QB

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Final 4 games to decide Eagles playoffs hopes, Hurts' future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Birds are back from the Bye and set for the final four games of the season.

Four games that will not only determine whether this team makes the playoffs, but likely make or break Jalen Hurts Eagles career.

Let's say Hurts leads the Eagles to the postseason. He's most likely given another chance to lead this team.

But should they falter down the stretch? It might be time to look elsewhere.
Three and Out: Ron Jaworski on Minshew vs. Hurts, Eagles' final record, playoff prediction
The stakes are high, for the team, and its young signal-caller and how he performs with the pressure on is a perfect situation upon which to evaluate him.

Remember, if the season ended today, the Eagles would hold three first round draft picks, two of those in the top 11.

There's reason to think that if there's any doubt about Hurts' potential as a franchise guy, the Birds draft a quarterback or package those picks to trade for a veteran.

The caveat here, is that he stays healthy.
EMBED More News Videos

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio thinks somehow, some way, the Birds will get in the playoffs.


It's still up in the air whether Hurts even plays this week coming off that high ankle sprain after splitting reps with Gardner Minshew in their first walk-thru back from the bye.

But my gut tells me, he not only plays, but does enough to beat a COVID-depleted Washington Football team at home. And then the New York Giants at home.

And this thing could come down to that final regular-season game against the Cowboys, which could mean nothing for Dallas and everything for Hurts and the Eagles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflsports flashphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Eagles using Bye Week to heal, tweak gameplan for playoff run
A really bad Eagles loss has us rethinking everything
Resurgent Eagles primed to run over Giants, into playoffs
The Eagles are on the rise. Is the best of the Birds yet to come?
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News