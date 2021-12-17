Final 4 games to decide Philadelphia Eagles playoff hopes, Jalen Hurts' future as franchise QB

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11336034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ESPN's Sal Paolantonio thinks somehow, some way, the Birds will get in the playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Birds are back from the Bye and set for the final four games of the season.Four games that will not only determine whether this team makes the playoffs, but likely make or break Jalen Hurts Eagles career.Let's say Hurts leads the Eagles to the postseason. He's most likely given another chance to lead this team.But should they falter down the stretch? It might be time to look elsewhere.The stakes are high, for the team, and its young signal-caller and how he performs with the pressure on is a perfect situation upon which to evaluate him.Remember, if the season ended today, the Eagles would hold three first round draft picks, two of those in the top 11.There's reason to think that if there's any doubt about Hurts' potential as a franchise guy, the Birds draft a quarterback or package those picks to trade for a veteran.The caveat here, is that he stays healthy.It's still up in the air whether Hurts even plays this week coming off that high ankle sprain after splitting reps with Gardner Minshew in their first walk-thru back from the bye.But my gut tells me, he not only plays, but does enough to beat a COVID-depleted Washington Football team at home. And then the New York Giants at home.And this thing could come down to that final regular-season game against the Cowboys, which could mean nothing for Dallas and everything for Hurts and the Eagles.