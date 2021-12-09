PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles have the playoffs in their sights as the team enters the final month of play in the 2021 NFL season.
Will they get there? Ron Jaworski is feeling confident in his prediction for the final 4 games.
In this week's Bye Week edition of Three and Out, the former Eagles QB and NFL analyst offers some final adjustments the team should make in its playoff push.
Among them, keep the running game in focus but get DeVonta Smith going in the pass game, lean on the Oline and fix the secondary issues. Jaws also looks back at what made Gardner Minshew so good in Week 13 and how he can help the team going forward.
1st Down: Revisiting Minshew Mania and how Gardner can help Jalen
2nd Down: Bye week fixes for offense, defense
3rd Down: Coaching Priority -unlocking DeVonta Smith
Jaws Final Record Prediction: Eagles 9-8, make playoffs as Wild Card
Three and Out: Ron Jaworski on Minshew vs. Hurts, Eagles' final record, playoff prediction
What the Birds need to do to make the playoffs. Plus, Jaws' predictions for the final 4 games.
THREE AND OUT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News