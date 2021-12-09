Three and Out

Three and Out: Ron Jaworski on Minshew vs. Hurts, Eagles' final record, playoff prediction

What the Birds need to do to make the playoffs. Plus, Jaws' predictions for the final 4 games.
EMBED <>More Videos

3 and Out: Jaws predicts Eagles last 4 games, playoff future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles have the playoffs in their sights as the team enters the final month of play in the 2021 NFL season.

Will they get there? Ron Jaworski is feeling confident in his prediction for the final 4 games.

In this week's Bye Week edition of Three and Out, the former Eagles QB and NFL analyst offers some final adjustments the team should make in its playoff push.

Among them, keep the running game in focus but get DeVonta Smith going in the pass game, lean on the Oline and fix the secondary issues. Jaws also looks back at what made Gardner Minshew so good in Week 13 and how he can help the team going forward.

1st Down: Revisiting Minshew Mania and how Gardner can help Jalen
2nd Down: Bye week fixes for offense, defense
3rd Down: Coaching Priority -unlocking DeVonta Smith
Jaws Final Record Prediction: Eagles 9-8, make playoffs as Wild Card
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthree and outaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREE AND OUT
WFT-Eagles Preview: How the Eagles beat WFT
Saints-Eagles Preview: Why the Eagles will beat NOLA
Eagles-Broncos Preview: Jaws on Eagles D, how to beat Denver
Chargers-Eagles Preview: Jaws predicts whether Birds will beat L.A.
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News