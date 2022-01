PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The matchup is set.The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (13-4) in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs next weekend.The Birds finished as the No. 7 seed after falling to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.The exact time of the game will be announced later tonight.The Eagles last faced the Buccaneers during Week 6 on October 14. Brady threw two touchdown passes to beat Philadelphia 28-22 inside Lincoln Financial Field.