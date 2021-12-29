Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles can clinch playoff berth this weekend. Here's how

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Postgame Show breaks down Eagles playoff chances

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are still alive in the playoff race.

The Birds (No. 7) swapped spots with the Minnesota Vikings after defeating the New York Giants over the weekend.

The Eagles have now won three consecutive games and six of their past eight, and only one of those opponents currently has a winning record (the Chargers, who beat the Eagles 27-24 in Week 9).

Here's how they can clinch playoff berth this weekend:

  • 1. The Eagles must beat Washington
  • 2. The Vikings must lose to the Green Bay Packers
  • 3. And the New Orleans Saints must lose to the Panthers or the Houston Texans lose or tie against the San Francisco 49ers.


The ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 65% chance of making the playoffs.

Ahead of the big weekend, the Eagles are keeping quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett in separate rooms at the NovaCare Complex amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country and the NFL, coach Nick Sirianni said.

"We're going to make some adjustments. I'm not there 100% yet because I don't have to be quite yet with the players not being back yet, but we're going to definitely make even more adjustments than what we need to just keep everybody safe," he said. "The quarterbacks will be in separate rooms. We're going to be even more safe with them being in separate rooms."

The Eagles' quarterback meetings are now entirely virtual. That not only keeps the quarterbacks apart, but also Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen -- the offensive playcallers -- in separate rooms.

All three quarterbacks will continue to attend practices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianflnfl playoffsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Philadelphia Eagles keep QBs separate amid COVID-19 surge
NFL Power Rankings Week 17: 1-32 poll, plus every team's non-quarte...
NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 16 standings, bracket, clinching sce...
Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders has broken hand, is out Sunday...
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan carjacked after helping man found lying in road
Football icon John Madden dies at 85, NFL announces
Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing man on Christmas Eve
Unmask the confusion over COVID protection and quarantine
Court tosses conviction in one of NJ's most infamous cold cases
Assault leads to fatal shooting at Philly gentlemen's club: Police
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
Show More
Teen killed in department store dressing room by stray LAPD bullet
Knives found hidden in teddy bear toy at Philly airport: TSA
Long lines for COVID testing across Delaware Valley
Businesses making tough decisions as COVID cases rise
New omicron variant fills up children's hospitals
More TOP STORIES News