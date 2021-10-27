Nick Sirianni uses flower analogy to inspire Eagles players

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11165279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out this week's Postgame Show with Derrick Gunn, Marc Farzetta, Devan Kaney, along with Lane Johnson and John McMullen.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When you think of football players, a delicate flower is not the first thing that comes to mind, but that didn't stop Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni from making the comparison during a team meeting Wednesday.Sirianni showed the Eagles a picture of a flower in a team meeting to hammer home the point that the Eagles are close to blooming on the field."I said, 'The results aren't there right now, but what's going on here is that there's growth under the soil,'" said Sirianni of his speech to the team. "I put a picture of a flower up, and it's coming through the ground, and the roots are growing out. The roots are continuing to grow out. Everybody wants to see results. Shoot, nobody wants to see results more than us, right?"Sirianni wants to make sure his team continues to buy-in despite their 2-5 record.While it's a unique message, his point is one that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been talking about from day one: that the Eagles are close."We're right there. It's all self-inflicted things that have stopped us, and really, we've kind of stopped ourselves in a lot of these situations. We just have to overcome that and stop beating ourselves," he said.Eagles center Jason Kelce says the team is buying in and frankly they have no choice."Obviously, we're not where we want to be as a team right now. We're not good enough, but all you can do is just go back and work," Kelce says.Sirianni has not lost the locker room despite having lost five of seven to start the season. It's the worst start by the Eagles since Andy Reid's first year in 1999.The Birds believe they are close, but if and when they blossom remains to be seen.The Eagles are favorited to win Sunday's game against the winless Lions.