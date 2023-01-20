Philadelphia Eagles hold pop-up pep rally at Dunkin' in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Customers may have expected 'just the usual' on Friday morning at a Dunkin' store in Spring Garden, but they were greeted with an Eagles pep rally!

The Dunkin' was jumpin', with two hours of medium coffee on the house.

There were some special guests. Swoop pumped up the crowd, along with Cuppy. If you didn't know the Dunkin' mascot by name- just look for the giant, dancing cup of coffee.

The Eagle Pep Band brought the soundtrack, and Eagles cheerleaders brought the hype.

There was fun, freebies, and a whole lot of Eagles fans, like the Williams family.

"It's going to be a good one tomorrow. It's going to be a good one," emphasized Yolanda, attending the pep rally with her grandchildren.

Her grandson added, "Jalen Hurts is going to throw some touchdowns, and we're going to win."

It's the third time the Eagles face the Giants this season.

"We gotta make a statement. It's the third time. Third time's a charm," remarked Tyrone Branson of Brewerytown.

"We're going to win that game, oh yes we are. I'm so excited about this game! It's an all-day event," added Lethia Carroway, who grabbed a sign and danced with the cheerleaders.

Avonte Maddox is still out with that toe injury, but Lane Johnson is set to return. He missed the last two games with a torn abductor.

"Best right tackle in the league. He's going to make the difference in the game no doubt," said fan Gabe Stump, as he waited in line to order.

The Eagles are going into this as the number-one seed in the NFC.

"Put that foot on the gas pedal and just blow 'em out all the way to the Super Bowl- the next round too," Branson said.