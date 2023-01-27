Local schools show their Philadelphia Eagles spirit ahead of the NFC Championship

Some schools in Philadelphia even got a little help from the Eagles!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the Friday before the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the 49ers, so that means schools across the region celebrated with pep rallies.

And some in Philadelphia even got a little help from the Eagles!

The Action Cam was at James Rhoads Elementary in West Philadelphia where dozens of pizzas were delivered courtesy of the team.

Cheerleaders and former player William Thomas were there to help get the kids in the game day spirit.

The Eagles actually donated a total of 750 pizzas to three Philadelphia schools.

Meanwhile, in Pennell Elementary School in Aston, Pa., teachers hosted a pep rally that featured a little bit of everything.

There was Eagles trivia, a touchdown dance competition, and - it doesn't get much more Philly than this - a cheesesteak eating contest featuring teachers and school administrators.

The prizes for Friday's events were also Philly-centric, with winners getting the choice between soft pretzels, Tastykakes, or Wawa iced tea.

It's obvious that no matter where you go in the Delaware Valley right now, the Eagles spirit is alive and well!